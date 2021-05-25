Kolkata: The Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata on Monday released a briefing on Cyclone Yaas stating the severe storm is presently located around 630 kilometres away from Digha coast and is likely to make landfall on Tuesday (May 25) evening somewhere between Digha in East Midnapore district in West Bengal and Paradeep in Odisha. Also Read - Odisha Cancels Vaccination Drive, COVID Testing in 3 Districts Till May 27 Due to Cyclone Yaas
Sanjib Banerjee, DDGM Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata released a briefing on Cyclone Yaas. According to the briefing, "Over the next 12 hours, it will intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. " "On May 26, it will further intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. On May 26th afternoon, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas will cross between Sagar of Bengal & Paradip of Odisha near Balasore," the briefing stated.
The Central government, on the other hand, has put all government and industry stakeholders on high alert to tackle the relief and rescue work in view of the Cyclone Yaas. According to a India Today report, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with various government officials and industry stakeholders to review cyclone preparedness and ensure cooperation during the relief and rescue work.
Top Developments:
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the West Bengal government has made all necessary arrangements in dealing with the aftermath of cyclone Yaas, which might affect 20 districts of the state.
- Keeping in view the impending very severe cyclonic storm “Yaas”, the Odisha government on Monday decided to suspend the Covid-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door survey work in the three cyclone prone districts.
Mamata Banerjee unhappy with Centre’s cyclone aid: On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that the Centre, despite promising all forms of assistance to combat Cyclone Yaas, has agreed to provide an advance of only Rs 400 crore, while “smaller states” such as Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are being given Rs 600 crore each.
- Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata port to suspend operations from May 25: The Kolkata Port will suspend all shipping movements from May 25 in the wake of cyclone Yaas, a senior official said on Monday. Kolkata Port Trust chairman Vinit Kumar said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure.
Cycolne Yaas: Anticipating landfall in Odisha’s Balasore: The Odisha government rushed a large contingent of rescue and relief teams to Balasore district bordering West Bengal on Monday where the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall, PTI reported.
- We must ensure zero casualties in cyclone Yaas: Piyush GoyalCommerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said collective efforts of all the stakeholders to deal with cyclone Yaas can ensure zero casualties. He said central and state governments are working together to ensure orderly planning, relief and rehabilitation measures post-cyclone.