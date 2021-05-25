Kolkata: The Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata on Monday released a briefing on Cyclone Yaas stating the severe storm is presently located around 630 kilometres away from Digha coast and is likely to make landfall on Tuesday (May 25) evening somewhere between Digha in East Midnapore district in West Bengal and Paradeep in Odisha. Also Read - Odisha Cancels Vaccination Drive, COVID Testing in 3 Districts Till May 27 Due to Cyclone Yaas

Sanjib Banerjee, DDGM Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata released a briefing on Cyclone Yaas. According to the briefing, "Over the next 12 hours, it will intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm. " "On May 26, it will further intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm. On May 26th afternoon, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas will cross between Sagar of Bengal & Paradip of Odisha near Balasore," the briefing stated.

The Central government, on the other hand, has put all government and industry stakeholders on high alert to tackle the relief and rescue work in view of the Cyclone Yaas. According to a India Today report, Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with various government officials and industry stakeholders to review cyclone preparedness and ensure cooperation during the relief and rescue work.

Top Developments: