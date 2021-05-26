Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has cancelled a total of six flights to/from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata amid the threats from Cyclone Yaas which made landfall in Odisha at 9.15 a.m., an official said here on Wednesday. These include cancellations of three incoming and three outgoing flights between Mumbai and Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse Could Trigger Greater Damage in West Bengal

However, flights to other regions are being operated as per schedules and all passengers have been requested to reconfirm schedules with their respective airlines before making travel plans.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed the cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Approx 6 flights have been cancelled so far. Flights to other regions continue to operate on schedule,” the Mumbai Airport PRO said in a statement.

The very severe Cyclone Yaas started landfall and is expected to cross northern Odisha-West Bengal coasts to south Balasore with wind speeds of between 130-155 kmph lashing the region accompanies by heavy rains, stormy seas and other disturbances over the next few hours.

In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh and Sundergarh is expected.

While in West Bengal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Medinipur and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jhargram, Bankura, South 24 Parganas and heavy falls at isolated places over Purulia, Nadia, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, Bowrah, Hooghly, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Haldia, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)