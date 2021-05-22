Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has issued a high alert in all coastal districts in wake of the ‘Cyclone Yaas’ which is likely to make landfall in the state on May 26. Odisha’s Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra Friday held a meeting with senior officials of various departments including NDRF, Coast Guard, INS Chilika, DG Police, and DG fire services, and directed them to prepare for any eventuality. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Know Which Country Named It, Meaning & How to Pronounce

CYCLONE YAAS: TOP POINTS

“Keeping in view the IMD’s predictions, all concerned departments like electricity companies, rural and urban water supply departments, health departments, Odisha Disaster Response Force, and NDRF teams have been put on alert to be in readiness with the manpower, material,” said Chief Secretary Mahapatra. “The process for identification of cyclone shelters and safe buildings in large-scale has been started. Whatever is required for relief and rescue has been arranged,” Mahapatra added Mahapatra further said that the entire administration is fully prepared to cope with the cyclone. “As things will be more clear about the path of the cyclone in the next two-three days, then we will decide that where we have to be more focused” Special relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said that two airplanes and ships of the Indian Coast Guard, Paradip are patrolling in the sea to guide ships, fishing boats to come to the shore well before the cyclone.

A week ago, a severe cyclonic storm Tauktae had ravaged western and southern states including Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala.

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. May 2020 saw two cyclones — super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga — which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.