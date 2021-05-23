New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a crucial meeting today to review preparations to deal with the approaching cyclone Yaas. The meeting is being attended by key ministers, representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil Aviation, and Earth Sciences ministries besides Home Minister Amit Shah. Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday reviewed the state’s preparedness and asked officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas. A high alert was also sounded in all coastal districts of the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had Thursday asked the senior government officials and the district administrations to make all the necessary arrangements to tackle the cyclonic storm Yaas, which is likely to hit the coastal areas of the state between May 23 and May 26. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: All Coastal Districts in Odisha Put on High Alert as State Braces For Landfall on May 26

Cyclone Yaas: LIVE UPDATES

11:57 AM: PM Narendra Modi attends meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries reviewing preparations against approaching Cyclone Yaas.