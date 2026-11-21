Cyclonic storm Akvan brings rain to 18 states, fog in Uttar Pradesh and cold weather in Delhi-NCR

Cyclone Akvan: The effects of Cyclone Akvan are still being felt in eastern parts of the country. This system is moving in a north-northeast direction. Due to its impact, many parts of the country wil

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Cyclonic storm Akvan brings rain to 18 states, fog in Uttar Pradesh and cold weather in Delhi-NCR (PTI)

Cyclone Akvan: The effects of Cyclone Akvan are still being felt in eastern parts of the country. This system is moving in a north-northeast direction. Due to its impact, many parts of the country will experience rainfall. Heavy rain is possible in many areas from November 21 to 23 and November 26.

The weather across the country, including Delhi-NCR, is rapidly changing. The cold is rapidly increasing. Rain is also being experienced in many states these days due to Cyclone Akvan. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in 18 states on Saturday. Cyclone Akvan, which originated in the Bay of Bengal, may have weakened, but its impact has not ended. This system is moving in a north-northeast direction. Due to its impact, rain will be seen in many parts of the country. On November 21st to 23rd and 26th, scattered rain is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala, Mahe, and Rayalaseema, and on November 23rd to 26th, scattered rain is expected in Karnataka. Find out how the weather will be in other parts of the country.

How will the weather be in Delhi?

The severity of cold has started increasing in Delhi-NCR. From today for the next three days i.e. on 21st and 22nd November, there will be light clouds in the sky. Fog will also be seen. However, on 23rd November, the weather in Delhi-NCR will be clear. There is no possibility of rain in Delhi at present. The sky of Delhi will remain cloudy on Saturday. According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to be between 25 to 27 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to be between 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. Dense fog will prevail in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab for the next two days.

How will the weather be in UP?

Scattered rain is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh on November 21st. However, the weather will remain dry in western Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog will be observed in some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, which will continue until Sunday.

Cyclone Akvan’s impact on Northeast India

Due to Cyclone Akvan, heavy rains are expected in many parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand on November 21st. Heavy rains are also expected in some areas of Sikkim, while light rain may occur in Odisha today. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Assam and Meghalaya.