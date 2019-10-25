New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Friday warned that cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ is likely to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rains in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra in the next 12 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD): The cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea. It lay centered at 5:30 pm, today, about 190 km to the west of Ratnagiri & 330 km south-southwest of Mumbai. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/cKDlrOLBVt — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

IMD has also issued a red alert along the coast of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka for the next two days, which are already experiencing continuous rains.

An IMD bulletin on Friday afternoon said very heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Goa on Saturday as well. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karnataka across the three districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshin Kannada and Udupi is likely for the next 24 hours.

A deep depression in the Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm Kyarr during early hours of Friday and the storm will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm by Saturday evening, said an IMD official.

Deep Depression over Arabian Sea intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'KYARR' at 0830 hrs IST of 25th Oct. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days with gradual intensification. pic.twitter.com/TOKbU2hVxa — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2019

Subsequently, the cyclonic storm will move towards the coast of Oman, the IMD predicted. Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the fishermen have been warned to not venture into the sea.

A red alert, indicating ‘extremely heavy rainfall’, has been issued for Sindhudurg district, which would mean precipitation of 204.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours, it said.