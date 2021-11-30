New Delhi: A cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. It said a low-pressure lay over in south Thailand and its neighbourhood at 8:30 am. It is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours.Also Read - South Africa Returnee, His Two Contacts Test Covid Positive in Chandigarh, Omicron Strain Not Known Yet

“Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours,” an IMD statement said. Also Read - Delhi Metro Unveils First Refurbished Train After First-Ever Mid-Life Overhaul of Old Coaches

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach north Andhra Pradesh Odisha coasts around December 4 morning. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Closed in Chennai, 6 More Districts as IMD Predicts Heavy Rains. List Here

The Met office predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls” at isolated places over coastal Odisha and “heavy to very heavy” rainfall at isolated places over adjoining interior districts of Odisha, coastal districts of West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“It is likely that the northeastern states also experience enhanced rainfall activity on December 5-6, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall owing to the likely northeastward movement of the remnant of the system during the same period,” it said.