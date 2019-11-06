New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Maha over the East-Central Arabian Sea will continue to move north over the next six hours as it recurved towards the Diu coast in Gujarat on Tuesday evening.

It is very likely to make landfall near Diu in the wee hours of Thursday, November 7, the IMD stated, following which the wind speed is expected to rapidly reduce.

“Cyclone Maha is very likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph around noon of 7th November,” an IMD official said.

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat, as well as few parts of Central Gujarat till Thursday, including Ahmedabad, Anand, Surat, Bharuch, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Porbandar, Rajkot, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Diu.

Meanwhile, the entire Saurashtra belt, and north Konkan belt in Maharashtra will witness light to moderate rainfall.

At least six teams of the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) arrived in Ahmedabad late Tuesday in view of the cyclone.

“Six teams have arrived here. They are being sent to different districts. We also have a medical officer with us. More NDRF teams are expected to arrive,” NDRF assistant commandant Ajay Verma told news agency ANI.

Further, police force has been deployed at the Madhavpur beach and Porbandar. Nearly 17 villages near Amreli’s Jafrabad port have been put on high alert, while 575 boats have been returned from the deep sea.

Naval intelligence and ground troops of the Golden Katar Division of the Indian Army have also been put on standby in case of any eventuality.