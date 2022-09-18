Mumbai: The 100-km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway between Ghodbunder in Thane and Dapchari in Palghar district, where former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash on September 4, has witnessed 262 accidents this year, claiming at least 62 lives and leaving 192 persons injured.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Car Crash: Anahita Pandole Undergoes Major Surgery

Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on September 4. He was 54. Mistry was travelling from Gujarat's Udwada to Mumbai in a Mercedes car. The accident occurred when the car hit the road divider at Charoti area of Palghar, 135 km from Mumbai.

Over the years, a lot of things have changed, however, the road safety and disaster management are still a matter of concern for the authorities in India, and it is not until loss of life that lessons are drawn and steps are taken to rectify errors.

Over-speeding and error of judgement on a driver’s part have played a role in many of these incidents. But officials say that poor maintenance of the road, lack of proper signage and absence of speed curbing measures too are among the factors responsible for the high number of accidents.

Charoti Stretch: A ‘Black Spot’

The stretch near Charoti, where the Mercedes car in which Mistry was travelling met with an accident on September 4, has seen 26 deaths in 25 serious accidents since the start of this year, said a Maharashtra highway police official.

The stretch near Chinchoti has reported 25 deaths in 34 serious accidents during the same period, while 11 persons have died in 10 accidents near Manor, he said. “Charoti is a black spot when it comes to accidents, and so is the stretch of some 500 meters beyond it towards Mumbai,” he said.

The road curves before the Surya river bridge as one travels towards Mumbai and the three-lane carriageway narrows into a two-lane one, he said. “But there is no effective road signage or speed-curbing rumblers warning vehicle drivers before they reach the bridge,” the official pointed out.

It was here that the car driven by gynaecologist Anahita Pandole at high speed ran into the road divider. Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole who were riding in the backseat died while Anahita and her husband Darius who was in the front-row passenger seat suffered serious injuries.

Mercedes Interim Report Says Cyrus’s Car Brakes Were Applied 5 Seconds Before Crash

Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report on the fatal accident of industrialist Cyrus Mistry to the Palghar police, which mentions that the brakes of the vehicle were pressed five seconds before it crashed into the road divider.

The accident had occurred on the Surya river bridge when they were on their way to Mumbai from Gujarat.

“Mercedes-Benz has submitted its interim report to the police. It says that the car was running at a speed of 100 kmph a few seconds before the accident, while its speed was 89 kmph when it hit the divider on the bridge,” Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.