Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons Chairman died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Palghar today. The accident reportedly took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad National Highway. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his Mercedes car. Reports say the deadly accident took place after the car hit a divider.
Three more people accompanying him in the car are said to be injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The information was confirmed by Palghar SP.
The shocking news has hit the loved ones tragically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, business tycoons like Harsha Goenka shared tributes.
Here is how internet reacted on the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared condolences:
Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader also said he was saddened to hear the news:
Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises tweeted:
Tehseen Poonawalla, Venture Capitalist shared condolences:
Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development paid condolences:
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also tweeted that he was saddened to hear about the demise of Cyrus Mistry:
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution said Indian industry has lost its shining stars.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said he was shocked to hear about death of Cyrus Mistry:
Mistry, who was the sixth Chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.
The Supreme Court in May had dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group’s decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.