Mumbai: Cyrus Mistry, former Tata Sons Chairman died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar today. The accident reportedly took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad National Highway. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Gujarat in his Mercedes car. Reports say the deadly accident took place after the car hit a divider.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry, Former Tata Sons Chairman, Dies In Road Accident

Three more people accompanying him in the car are said to be injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The information was confirmed by Palghar SP. Also Read - 'I Know We Have Work To Do': N Chandrasekaran's Stirring Speech For New Air India Flight Plan

The shocking news has hit the loved ones tragically. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, business tycoons like Harsha Goenka shared tributes. Also Read - N Chandrasekaran Is Tata Sons Executive Chairman For Five More Years

Here is how internet reacted on the news of Cyrus Mistry’s death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared condolences:

The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2022

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader also said he was saddened to hear the news:

Saddened by the tragic news of the demise of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry. He was amongst the brightest business minds of the country, who made a significant contribution to India’s growth story. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2022

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises tweeted:

So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of #CyrusMistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 4, 2022

Tehseen Poonawalla, Venture Capitalist shared condolences:

Met #CyrusMistry on a few occasions. Was an affable, kind man, extremely courteous and well spoken. Reat in Peace !

OM SHANTI 🕉 🙏 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) September 4, 2022

Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development paid condolences:

A gentle soul, a man with a vision and a mission; Cyrus as I will always remember him epitomised kindness. The news of his demise comes as a shock. My condolences to his family & loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 #cyrusmistry — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 4, 2022

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways also tweeted that he was saddened to hear about the demise of Cyrus Mistry:

Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate demise of Ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry Ji in a road accident near Palghar, Maharashtra. Sincerest condolences to his family members. May he Rest In Peace. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 4, 2022

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution said Indian industry has lost its shining stars.

Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India’s economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/74bzEPsr3a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 4, 2022

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said he was shocked to hear about death of Cyrus Mistry:

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says “shocked to hear about the passing away of former Tata Sons chief Cyrus Mistry. He was not only a successful entrepreneur but also was seen in the industry as a young, bright & visionary personality. It’s a great loss… My heartfelt tribute.” https://t.co/mWOib54hKa pic.twitter.com/lULIMBxbnS — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Mistry, who was the sixth Chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

The Supreme Court in May had dismissed a plea of the Sapoorji Pallonji (SP) group seeking a review of the 2021 verdict which had upheld the Tata group’s decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons.