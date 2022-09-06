New Delhi: An investigation into Cyrus Mistry’s car crash case has revealed that the Mercedes-Benz SUV in which the former Tata Sons chairman and 3 others (Jehangir Pandole, Anahita Pandole and Darius Pandole) were travelling had a history of violating traffic rules. The vehicle’s traffic record has disclosed that multiple traffic rules were sidelined including following signals and maintaining speed. However, it is, yet to be ascertained who was at the steering at the time of these offences.Also Read - Mercedes-Benz SUV: How Safe Is The Luxury Car Which Killed Cyrus Mistry, Jehangir Pandole

The accident has raised a debate on the safety features of Mercedes-Benz after reports claimed that Mistry and Jehangir Pandole were not wearing seat belts. For the unversed, the SUV comes with various safety features to protect passengers but just like other high-end cars, it had no airbags for rear seats.

‘NOT WEARING SEAT BELTS CAN BE FATAL’

While the government has made it mandatory for car makers to install six airbags, but, experts said that people, especially rear seat passengers, need to be educated to wear seat belts as abroad.

As per a WHO report, wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of death among drivers and front seat occupants by 45-50 per cent, and the risk of death and serious injuries among rear seat occupants by 25 per cent.

CYRUS MISTRY, JEHANGIR PANDOLE LAST RITES HELD TODAY