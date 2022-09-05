New Delhi: Over-speeding, not wearing seat belt and “error of judgement” of the driver caused the accident which killed the former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry. Cyrus Mistry on Sunday died in the road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district along with his friend Jehangir Pandole — Director, Global Strategy Group at KPMG’s London office in the United Kingdom.Also Read - After Cyrus Mistry's Death, Anand Mahindra Takes THIS Pledge For Car Safety & All of Us Should Too | See Tweet

The duo along with Dr Anahita Pandole, a well-known gynaecologist in Mumbai, and Darius Pandole were returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai when the tragedy struck. Anahita Pandole was driving the Mercedes car which met with the tragic accident.

What preliminary probe on Cyrus Mistry’s death revealed

Police officials investigating the case said that Darius (Jehangir’s elder brother) and Anahita (wife of Darius) were seated in the front, while Jehangir and Cyrus were in the back of the car.

It appears that Cyrus Mistry wasn’t wearing a seat belt and must have been thrown in front at great velocity once the speeding car crashed into a divider.

As per the preliminary probe, Mistry was not wearing the seat belt and over-speeding and the “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident.

Mercedes Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC lack airbags in rear seats like other high-end cars to protect passengers.

Meanwhile, global road safety body International Road Federation (IRF) has urged the authorities to take remedial actions to remove black spots on highways across the country to prevent accidents. IRF has expressed deep concern on the demise of an eminent businessman Cyrus Mistry in the road crash. India is a signatory to the United Nations Decade of Action plan for Road Safety across the world which aims to reduce road fatalities by 50 per cent by the year 2030.