New Delhi: Dr Anahita Pundole, a top gynaecologist in Mumbai, was driving that Mercedes car that crashed on the divider, killing former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in Maharashtra’s Palghar. Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when the car met with an accident in Palghar. He died on spot, police said.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry: Throwback To Business Tycoon's Battle With Tatas Which Sent Shockwaves In Corporate World

55-year-old Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole, 60, survived the crash, while Cyrus Mistry, 54, and Jahangir Pandole were killed in the accident that happened around 3 pm, 120 km from Mumbai, a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The car was speeding and tried to overtake another vehicle from the wrong side (from the left), the police said.

Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the backseat, the officer said. Darius Pandole was in the front seat, while his wife was at the wheel, the officer said.

“A woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider,” an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness, who works in a roadside garage, told a Marathi TV channel: “We rushed to the accident spot but did not touch the vehicle or the inured people. In 10 minutes, help came and two injured people were pulled out from the car and shifted by an ambulance to hospital. The other two were dead.”

Cyrus Mistry was the son of late Pallonji Mistry – the billionaire realtor and industrialist, and Chairman Emeritus of the venerable Shapoorji Pallonji Group who died in June this year.