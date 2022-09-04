Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Group chairman, on Sunday died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, police said.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry, Former Tata Group chairman, Dies in Road Accident In Palgarh | Watch

Reacting to the tragic news, NCP MP tweeted, "Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus."

Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus. pic.twitter.com/YEz7VDkWCY — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022



Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident in Maharashtra – Top points

Cyrus Mistry, the ex-Tata sons chairman, died in a road accident after his car crashed into a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, police said.

The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.

The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.

