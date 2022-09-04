Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident: Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Group chairman, on Sunday died in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district. Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, police said.Also Read - Cyrus Mistry, Former Tata Group chairman, Dies in Road Accident In Palgarh | Watch
Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident in Maharashtra – Top points
- Cyrus Mistry, the ex-Tata sons chairman, died in a road accident after his car crashed into a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
- Cyrus Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, police said.
- The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river.
- The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad.
- The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat.
