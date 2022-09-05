Cyrus Mistry dead: The last rites of former Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry will be performed tomorrow at 10 am at Worli crematorium in Mumbai. Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident while on way from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai on Sunday (Sept 4). He was accompanied by three others family friends, brothers Darius and Jehangir Pandole, and Darius Pandole’s wife Anahita Pandole.

Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist was driving the Mercedes GLC car when the accident happened. While Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole died on the spot, Anahita and Darius were injured. Primary investigation revealed that Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in the car crash were not wearing seat belts and over-speeding and the “error of judgement” by the driver caused the accident.

The preliminary report also found that the luxury car in which former Cyrus Mistry was travelling, was overspeeding and both of them sitting in the rear seats were not wearing seat belts. The accident took place at around 2.30pm, when the Mercedes was on the bridge on the Surya river, which is 20km from the check post, police said, as quoted by PTI.

Visuals showed the front side of the car completely mangled. The air bags did poped out but wasn’t effective enough to save the lives of the two died in the accident.