Cyrus Mistry death: Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry's car met with an accident due to a faulty design of the Surya River bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The 7-member forensic team of IIT Kharagpur, who arrived to investigate the accident, has given this report after examining the details of the car, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

The investigation team also found that all the safety functions of Cyrus Mistry's Mercedes GLC 220 car were working properly. The airbags also opened at the time of the accident, but Cyrus suffered serious internal injuries in the collision due to not wearing a seat belt. This became the cause of his death.

The seven-member forensic team of IIT Kharagpur includes two PhD scholars, mechanical and civil engineers, experienced crash investigation professionals, and one member each with a specialization in simulation. Save Life Foundation has appointed this team to investigate the accident of Cyrus's car.

Cyrus’s head hit the roof of the car, says IIT Team

According to the report of the forensic team, the condition of the car and the internal injuries at the time of the postmortem of Mistry show that the car was traveling at a very high speed. Team members said that we have a solid report that both the people sitting in the back seat (Cyrus and Jehangir) were not wearing seat belts. This was the reason that when the car hit the divider, both of them jumped hard and their heads hit the roof of the car. This resulted in fatal injuries to his head and other parts of the body.

The investigation team said that if Cyrus and Jahangir had worn seat belts, they would have had scratch marks after such an accident. In Cyrus’s Mercedes, both the rear seat belts were found in their positions in perfect condition. This means that they were not being used at the time of the accident.

Cyrus Mistry died on Sunday in the road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district along with his friend Jehangir Pandole — Director, Global Strategy Group at KPMG’s London office in the United Kingdom.The duo along with Dr Anahita Pandole, a well-known gynaecologist in Mumbai, and Darius Pandole were returning from Gujarat’s Udwada to Mumbai when the tragedy struck. Anahita Pandole was driving the Mercedes car which met with the tragic accident.