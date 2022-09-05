Mumbai: The mortal remains of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pundole who were killed in a road accident on Sunday afternoon will be taken to Mumbai for an autopsy on Monday. The mortal remains will be directly taken to Mumbai’s Sir J.J.Hospital for a post-mortem examination.Also Read - Int'l Road Safety Body Shares Concern Over Cyrus Mistry's Death, Says Expensive SUV Failed To Save Life

Meanwhile, the Pundole couple who are in critical condition in a hospital in Gujarat’s Vapi is also expected to be shifted to Mumbai today. The injured couple is being handled by a team comprising Dr Nita Warty, Dr Karl Vazifdar, Dr Mehli Nazir and others. After overnight, observation on Sunday, a decision will be taken on Monday for further course of treatment in Gujarat or Mumbai. Also Read - Cyrus Mistry's Sudden Death Puts Spotlight On Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Holding In Tata Sons

“They are likely to be shifted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday morning,” said a police official said on Sunday night. Also Read - Cyrus Mistry Death: Top Mumbai Gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pundole Was Driving Mercedes At Time Of Accident

Mumbai-based gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pundole (55) and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were critically injured in the car crash that killed 54-year-old Mistry and Darius’s brother Jahangir Pandole.

According to the hospital medicos, Dr Anahita Pundole is suffering from pneumothorax and hip fracture, but her blood pressure is maintained and she is under observation. Her husband Darius Pundole has suffered bilateral jaw fractures with a displaced jaw causing airways obstruction. A surgeon has pulled out the jaw with wire fixation and cleared the airway clear and he is also stable.

The gynecologist was driving the ill-fated luxury car that hit a road divider in Palghar district, about 120 km from Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon. Anahita Pundole and Darius Pundole were shifted to a private hospital in Vapi in Gujarat after they survived the car crash.

HOW DID THE CYRUS MISTRY CAR CRASH HAPPEN

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai. The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM.

“As per the preliminary investigation, overspeeding and the error of judgement caused the car accident. Both the deceased were not wearing seat belts,” the officer said on Sunday night.

“While analysing the footages captured by CCTV cameras at the Charoti check post, Palghar Police found that the car had crossed the check post around 2.21 pm and the accident occurred 20 km ahead (in the direction of Mumbai),” he said. This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, police had said.