New Delhi: Toeing the Centre’s line, the Delhi government has freezed inflation-linked Dearness Alowance (DA) for around 2.2 lakh employees and pensioners till July 2021. The dearness allowance for employees and dearness relief for pensioners were due from January 2020. Also Read - COVID-19 Relief: Kerala Cuts Govt Employee Salaries by Six Days a Month Till September

“The Centre’s order on the issue of DA and DR has been endorsed by the Delhi government and it will also be applicable on Delhi government employees and pensioners,” a government official said. Money saved by the move can be used to combat COVID-19 in the national capital, the official added. Also Read - Dearness Allowance Freeze: 'Not Necessary Now,' Says Manmohan; Rahul Calls it 'Insensitive And Inhumane'

Notably, Delhi government employees and pensioners will continue to receive DA and DR, respectively, at the current rate — 17 per cent — till June 30, 2021. Also Read - First Covid-19 Blow to Govt Employees: Centre Suspends January DA Hike | All You Need to Know

Last month, the Union government had announced a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its 50 lakh employees and 61 lakh pensioners beginning January 1, 2020. But it recently froze the inflation-linked allowance in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several states have followed suit.

On April 25, the Uttar Pradesh government had put a hold on dearness allowance (DA) increase for its 16 lakh employees. The state government had also decided not to pay the DA instalments which will be due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, a government order issued had said.

In a similar move, Tamil Nadu, on April 27, decided to freeze additional installment of Dearness Allowance for its employees and pensioners till July 2021 and suspended earned leave encashment for a year.