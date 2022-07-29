Dehradun/Uttarakhand: Ahead of Independence Day, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government on Friday increased the dearness allowance (DA) of employees of corporations and local bodies by 3 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022.Also Read - Delhi Likely To Face Traffic Snarls On Tuesday As Kanwariyas Return | Details Inside

This move will benefit more than 45,000 employees of the corporations and local bodies in the state. With this, the DA of the employees and pensioners has been increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

Earlier in May, ahead of by-elections in the state, the Pushkar Dhami government had hiked the salary of government employees.

Issuing an order, the state government had said the dearness allowance per month at rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021, to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale.