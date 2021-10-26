New Delhi: Days ahead of Karwa Chauth 2021, Dabur’s Fem Creme Gold Bleach rolled out an advertisement featuring a same-sex couple celebrating the festival, however, the company has now withdrawn the ad and apologized for “unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments”. The advertisement was withdrawn hours after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned of legal action against the firm.Also Read - Govinda's Gift to His Wife Sunita Beats All The Karwa Chauth Gifts Out There: A Swanky BMW - no Kidding!

Addressing a media briefing on Monday, Mishra asked why such advertisements only involved "festivities related to the Hindu religion". "Today, they showed a lesbian breaking the fast for Karwa Chauth, looking at her partner through the seive. Tomorrow, they will show two boys taking pheras and getting married. This is objectionable."

Mishra further added that he has asked the Madhya Pradesh Director, General of Police, to examine the ad and direct the company to remove it, failing which legal action will be taken.

And, hours later, the advertisement for Dabur’s beauty brand was officially withdrawn from all platforms. Issuing an “unconditional” apology on the matter, the firm tweeted, “Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments.”

Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

WATCH the advertisement here:

Well done, Fem/Dabur! A nice film for a traditional, often-criticized festival by an otherwise conservative brand. pic.twitter.com/gHBTca6jP8 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) October 22, 2021

The advertisement showed two women getting ready for their first Karwa Chauth while applying the Fem bleach when they discussed the significance of the festival and the reason behind it. The ad further showed another woman joining the two and giving each one a saree to wear at night for the occasion.

Towards the end, the ad showed both women facing each other with the traditional sieve and a decorated puja thali with water in front of them, making it clear that they are each other’s partners. The progressive commercial reportedly aimed at promoting the spirit of love and inclusivity, however, it left the internet divided. While many hailed the company, for their pro-LGBTQ ad promoting same-sex couples and relationships, the video ad did not go well with others who have accused the brand to hurt cultural sentiments. As the ad caught the eye of social media, it not only went viral, but netizens flooded the comments section of the video with an array of reactions.

Along with the cultural debate on the advertisement, some users have also highlighted and shared their displeasure on how the brand focused on society’s obsession with fair skin. Few even slammed the brand for promoting fair skin in their commercial.