Dabur challenges FSSAI move barring ‘100%’ pure claims on honey, ghee, oils

Dabur India has challenged an FSSAI directive in the Delhi High Court that limits the use of "100 per cent" claims on products including honey, cow ghee and edible oils.

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Dabur India approaches Delhi High Court on FSSAI ban on 10 per cent pure claim. Representational image

Dabur India on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging an FSSAI order restricting the use of “100 per cent” claims on food products, including honey, cow ghee and edible oils. The matter was mentioned by Dabur’s senior counsel before the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

The petition is listed for hearing on Friday before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. In a social media post on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said that it has issued a prohibition order to Dabur India Ltd over the sales of food products carrying misleading “100 per cent” claims, including honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other such items.

According to the food safety regulator, the use of the 100 per cent claims is in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.

In the petition, Dabur India stated that the FSSAI order was passed in violation of principles of natural justice as well as the statutory provisions as it was issued in the absence of a prior show cause notice and an opportunity of hearing.

Also Read | Honey, ghee, coconut water and more: FSSAI cracks down on Dabur’s ‘100% pure’ claims; Is your product on list? Details

The plea asserted that the FASSI has no power to pass such prohibitory orders and that the order in the instant case was also non-speaking, ambiguous and without application of mind.

It further said that the expression “100%” is used across several categories of food products by many other major players and FSSAI ought not to have publicly published the order as it has painted a “negative image” of the Dabur brand.

Giving details about the violations by Dabur, the FSSAI earlier said that “food products being sold on the company’s website were found carrying misleading ‘100 per cent’ claims such as ‘100 per cent Natural’, ‘100 per cent Pure’, ‘100 per cent Purity Guaranteed’, ‘100 per cent Organic’ and ‘100 per cent Tender Coconut Water’.”

“FSSAI directed Dabur India Limited to immediately prohibit the sale of the food products identified in the notice and all other food products carrying misleading ‘100 per cent’ claims, and to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days,” the regulator had said.