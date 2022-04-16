Mumbai: A day after three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Express (Train no 11005) derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai, several train services were hit while many others have been cancelled for Saturday. The Central Railway has announced the changes in the schedule of several trains. Speaking to the media, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said, “Some services will need to be terminated in Mulund. Passengers will be able to move by road.”

“Two of the three derailed coaches have been rerailed. Down and Up local lines are functional and services are normal. We expect to clear the Up through-line within an hour. Down through line will take some more time to be restored,” added Lahoti.

Trains Update – 6

Trains cancelled/short terminated/short originated/rescheduled pic.twitter.com/K06itMmJoR — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 16, 2022

The coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express derailed after a minor collision with Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express. No injuries were reported from the incident which took place around 9.45 pm.The Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express was entering on DOWN fast line from platform 7 of the Dadar Terminus, when the CSMT-Gadag Express, which departed around 9.30 pm, dashed it from the rear side on a crossing, the official said.

Here’s a list of trains that have been cancelled on April 16, 2022

12110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express

11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express

02102 Manmad-Mumbai Summer Special

02101 Mumbai-Manmad Summer Special

12124 Pune -Mumbai Deccan Queen

12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen

Further five trains have been short terminated on April 16. These include:

10112 Mandagaon-Mumbai Mandovi Express short terminated at Panvel and will run as 10103 Mumbai-Madgaon Express JCO on Saturday.

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Expressshort terminated at Dadar

12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express short terminated at Thane

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express short terminated at Nashik Road and will run as 12139

17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express JCO short terminated at Manmad.

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express JCO April 16 as 17611 is short terminated at Manmad

Central Railways update on the rescheduling of the trains:

Train 22105 Mumbai-Pune Indrayani Express (departure 5.10 hours) JCO April 16 at 9:30 hrs

Train 22119 Mumbai-Karmali Tejas Express (departure 5.50 hours) JCO April 16 at 10:30 hours

A video of the incident which went viral on social media showed that the coaches of the two express trains brushed against each other before the derailment. Some passengers can also be heard alerting each other while this happens. This was the second derailment on the Central Railway section this month. Earlier, the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) had derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on April 3, 2022.

The incident took place a day before the 169th anniversary of railway in India. The first passenger train in India (and Asia) ran between Mumbai and Thane on April 16, 1853. The Indian Railway, thus enters into its 170th year of service from Saturday.