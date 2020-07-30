New Delhi: For the first time, India recorded 52,123 positive cases in the last 24 hours, which has taken the total tally to 15,83,792. 775 deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours. The number of total recoveries has crossed 10 lakh, the ministry of health and family welfare has said. Also Read - World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Withdraws From US Open 2020 Citing Coronavirus Fears

1. Centre has issued guidelines for the third phase of unlocking, which will begin from August 1.

2. Gyms, yoga centres have got the nod to resume operations from August 5.

3. Cinema halls, educational institutions will remain closed till August 31.

4. The Cabinet has decided to open mountaineering activities from July 30. Quarantine guidelines for foreign mountaineers will be decided soon.