New Delhi: India recorded 465 deaths and the highest single-day spike of 15,968 new COVID19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hrs. Positive cases in India stand at 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases, 2,58,685 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,476 deaths. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: These States Are Depending on Micro Lockdown Strategies | All You Need to Know

Here are the top developments Also Read - Unlock 2: More Special Trains, Domestic And Vande Bharat Mission Flights Likely Next Month | Details Here

1. Given the number of the spike in cases, several states are mulling zone-specific lockdown. Bengaluru is likely to be under a complete shutdown, after consulting with the stakeholders. Also Read - School Opening News: No Final Examinations in Haryana Colleges Until Normalcy Returns

2. Senior Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh, 60, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month has died on Wednesday.

3. The Centre on Tuesday said the country has one death from the disease per lakh population and the mortality rate is among the lowest as against the global average of 6.04 while there was no let-up in the surge in new cases.

4. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to scrap the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

He said the national capital has been reporting nearly 3,000 cases every day and it is not feasible for every patient to undergo a clinical assessment at COVID quarantine centres. Delhi is the second-worst affected state after Maharashtra in caseload as well as in death count which climbed to 2,301 after 68 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to state authorities in the evening.

5. Chennai: A new quarantine strategy confining an estimated 7-8 lakh people to homes is expected to cut down chances of transmission of the coronavirus in Chennai, according to a top official of the city civic body. The Home Quarantine Monitoring System (HQMS) has been taken up in the city with about 4,500 volunteers assigned to help and monitor those under 14-day quarantine in all 15 zones of the corporation, said Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner G Prakash.

(With Agency Inputs)