New Delhi: In an interesting turn of events, a dairy operator from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city has been fined of Rs 10,000 by the city municipal authority for finding buffalo dung on a freshly cleaned street. The dairy operator and an owner of buffaloes was charged by the Gwalior Municipal Corporation for the animal depositing dung on a cleaned city street.

An official from the municipal corporation, Manish Kanaujia said, "Cleaning work is in process at various places in the city. We are fining those who are spilling waste on roads and at other places in the city. We are also educating them on cleanliness."

"Yesterday, some work was going on a road. Betal Singh's buffaloes were roaming on the road and despite being told he failed to do anything to keep his animals off the roads. We were then directed to act against him and a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on him."

Meanwhile, the dairy operator, Betal Singh has cooperated with the municipal authority like a responsible citizen and coughed up the fine, the corporation official said.

The city’s municipal corporation has recently cleaned up the famous Gwalior Fort with help of members of social organizations and has also spread the message of cleanliness that people should not use polythene to bring material to the fort and take special care of cleanliness and put garbage in the garbage bin.