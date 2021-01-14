New Delhi: As temperature further went down, the historic Dal Lake in Kashmir and several other water bodies froze on Thursday. The development comes as the cold wave in the valley continued with Srinagar recording the coldest night in 30 years. Also Read - Suspected Militants Lob Grenade at CRPF Party In Srinagar’s Rainawari Area, No Casualty Reported

Taking preventive measures, authorities deployed SDRF personnel in the Dal Lake to prevent people from walking on the frozen surface of the water body. Also Read - PDP Youth Wing President Waheed Para Arrested Again After Bail in Terror Funding Case, Mehbooba Mufti Calls 'Vendetta'

“Due to freezing temperatures, many water bodies in the valley, including the world famous Dal Lake have frozen. It has been observed that some people, particularly youth and children attempt to walk on the frozen water bodies,” Aamir Ali, Nodal Officer of the State Emergency Operation Centre, Srinagar said. Also Read - No Talks Possible With India Until Restoration of J&K's Autonomous Status: Pak PM Imran Khan

Ali said that moving on this thin layer of ice, particularly the Dal Lake, is very risky and can result in slips, falls, fractures and fatal injuries. Action will be initiated against anyone trying to violate these instructions.

Notably, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius, which was the coldest temperature recorded in the city in 30 years.

The MET department said that Srinagar had recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius in 1995, the temperature has fallen to minus 11.3 degrees Celsius in 1991. The lowest temperature ever recorded in Srinagar was minus 14.4 degrees Celsius in 1893. The rest of the valley was also reeling under intense cold.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 11.1 degrees Celsius up from the previous night’s minus 11.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg tourist resort settled at minus 7 degrees Celsius up from minus 10 degrees Celsius the night earlier. Qazigund the gateway town to the valley recorded a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius compared to minus 1.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

(With inputs from PTI)