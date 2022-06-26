Amritsar: Dalbir Kaur, 67, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was killed in a Pakistani jail on charges of espionage in 2013, died in Amritsar on Sunday, of cardiac arrest. According to her family, Kaur had complained of severe chest pain on Saturday night and was taken to a private hospital in Amritsar where she she passed away. Sarabjit Singh’s daughter Poonam said that her aunt was already suffering from lung infection for the past one year.Also Read - Punjab: Arrested IAS Officer's Son Dies Of Bullet Wound During Raid At Home, Police Say Suicide; Family Alleges ‘Murder’

The moment she was admitted in the hospital the doctors described her condition as critical and she was shifted to the ICU, where after a few minutes she was put on a ventilator. Poonam said that Dalbir Kaur was declared dead by the hospital after a few hours.

According to the information, the last rites of Dalbir Kaur will be performed today in Bhikhiwind, her native town in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Who Is Dalbir Kaur?

Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh who succumbed to injuries received in a beating by inmates in a Pakistan jail in 2013. Dalbir had launched a campaign to bring back Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Punjab, from Pakistan to India.

Sarabjit Singh, 49, had died following an attack on him in Lahore prison by the inmates in April 2013. He was convicted of terrorism and spying by a Pakistani court and was sentenced to death in 1991. However, the Pakistani government had stayed his execution for an indefinite period in 2008.

After his death, Sarabjit’s body was brought from Lahore to Amritsar where his last rites were held.

Several years ago, Dalbir Kaur, had raised her voice at different forums in a bid to get her brother out of prison. She had also visited the Kot Lakhpat Rai Jail in Lahore twice along with her family members, including two daughters and wife of Sarbjit Singh, to enquire about his well being.

The life of Sarabjit Singh was also subject of a biopic which was released in 2016. In the movie, the role of Dalbir Kaur was portrayed by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.