Lalitpur: A 65-year-old Dalit man was allegedly forced to drink urine and also beaten up, along with his son in Roda village of Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district. The old man, Amar, was assaulted by some people of his village against whom the victim’s family had filed a police complaint a week ago. Also Read - Three Minor Dalit Sisters Attacked With Acid While They Were Sleeping at Home in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Amar said that a person named Sonu Yadav, allegedly attacked Amar’s son with an axe, few days ag, following which the Dalit family lodged a police complaint. Soon after, the family approached police, Yadav started forcing the family to compromise and take back the police complaint against him.

On Tuesday, Amar was forced to drink urine by Yadav and was later beaten up on refusing to do so. Amar said, “Sonu Yadav was forcing me to drink his urine, filled in a cup. When I refused, he attacked me with a stick.”

The main accused in the case has been arrested while the hunt for others is on, said police.

Lalitpur SP Mirza Manzar Beg said, “Few influential people thrashed two villagers in Roda village. Police registered an FIR as soon as it was informed. Main accused has been arrested and search is on for others involved in this case. We won’t tolerate any sort of bullying.”

(With inputs from ANI)