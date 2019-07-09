Ahmedabad: A Dalit man was hacked to death, allegedly by his in-laws in Ahmedabad’s Varmor village, said reports on Tuesday.

While a leading daily claimed that the incident took place while Haresh Kumar Solanki was being escorted by a police team for negotiations with his pregnant wife’s parents who belonged to an upper caste, a portal claimed that the deceased was on his way to fetch his wife.

Solanki had sought help from a Women’s helpline called Abhayam in order to convince his father-in-law to let his two months pregnant wife Urmila return with him to Kutch.

The daily quoted a counsellor as saying that as many as eight people attacked Solanki with swords, sticks, knives, and rods while he was sitting in the government vehicle outside the house of his in-laws.

Police have named eight persons as accused of the murder of Solanki in the first information report with Dashrathsinh Zala, father of Urmila, as prime accused.

Deputy SP, SC/ST Cell, Ahmedabad Rural, PD Manvar said, “The victim had sought the help of 181 Abhayam teams in order to convince his in-laws to let his wife go back to Kutch with him. A woman constable was present with him at the spot but she was there to negotiate with the parents of the woman. We have made multiple teams to nab all the accused who are on the run.” He said the police were taking eyewitness accounts to help with the arrests.

According to the woman counsellor, her team arrived at Mandal bus stand where they saw Solanki with his mother and a relative. They went to Zala’s house in the evening but Solanki apparently stayed back in the vehicle as they feared a backlash.

In her police complaint, the counsellor said, “After the round of counselling ended with Zala and Urmila, around 7 PM, we got out of the house and approached the car. At that moment, eight people along with Zala arrived at the spot, forced Haresh out of the car and attacked him with swords, knives, sticks and rods. Our team was also attacked.”