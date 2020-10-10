New Delhi: In an incident which has captured headlines, a panchayat president belonging to Dalit community was made to sit on the floor while others sat on chairs during a meeting in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore. This also comes at a time when the conversation around Dalit atrocities in the country has been ripe owing to the recent alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. Also Read - Income Tax Department Freezes Sasikala's Assets Worth Rs 2000 Crore, Two Key Properties Seized

Rajeswari, president of Therkuthittai village panchayat in Cuddalore, has accused Vice-president Mohan Rajan of forcing her to sit on the floors. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: AIADMK Names K. Palaniswami as CM Candidate Ahead of Polls

“Whenever there are meetings, I am asked to sit on the floor during Panchayat board meetings by Mohan Rajan, the vice-president, because I am Dalit and they are Vanniyars. I was not allowed to hoist the flag and was told that I’m not entitled to do so. I was also threatened by Rajan when I tried to object against the treatment meted out to me,” News18 reported her as saying. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: State Extends Shutdown Till October 31 With More Relaxations; Theatres, Parks, Pools, Beaches to Remain Shut

However, Rajan has categorically denied the allegations. He told the leading news channel that it was Rajeshwari’s “own decision to sit on the floor”.

A probe has been launched into the case. The Panchayat secretary has also been suspended by the District Collector. A show cause notice has been issued to the the Vice-president.