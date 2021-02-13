New Delhi: “Damads (sons-in-law) get land in states which are governed by some parties – Rajasthan, Haryana once upon a time”, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a dig at the Congress party while replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Saturday. She slammed the Opposition and accused them of constantly alleging a false narrative that the government only worked for cronies and said several of the Centre’s schemes were for the poor. Also Read - Budget 2021 Reflects Atmanirbhar Bharat, Not Opposition's False Narrative: Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

She reminded the MPs of several schemes that have been implemented for the poorer sections of the country. Speaking about the PM SVANidhi Yojana, she said that the scheme is for those who are constantly accusing the ruling party of dealing with cronies – SVANidhi doesn't go to cronies. "Who are our cronies? Our cronies are the common 'janta' of this country", stated the FM.

She also said the Union Budget 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained and asserted that the government is also looking at "long-term sustainable growth".

Here Are the Highlights of Sitharaman’s Speech in LS

-Budget 2021 draws from the experience of the PM when he was CM – on the ground in Gujarat, seen so many revivals happening at a time when the license quota raj was going away post-1991 & then based on that experience, commitment to reform was blended into this Budget, said Sitharaman. Notably, Finance Minister had presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on February 1.

-Stimulus plus reforms – an opportunity has been taken out of pandemic situation. A challenging situation like pandemic didn’t deter Govt from taking up reforms that are going to be necessary for sustaining long term growth for this country: FM Sitharaman

-Respecting Indian entrepreneurial skills, Indian managerial skills, Indian trade skills, Indian business skills, Indian youth, Jana Sangh onwards, BJP has consistently believed in India. We didn’t borrow something from somewhere and gave a hybrid: FM in Lok Sabha

-I will firmly establish that in spite of bringing water & sanitation, the allocations to the core health has not come down. On the contrary, it has gone up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

-I’ll read up figures to say what’s the allocation now…Under revenue Rs 1,16,931 cr in 2013-14, Rs 86,741 cr capital in 2013-14, under pensions Rs 44,500 cr in 2013-14. What is it now? Rs 2,09,319 cr under revenue, Rs 1,13,734 cr under capital & Rs 1,33,825 cr under pension: FM

-There is mention about Defence getting no mention in speech, why hiding details about Defence?…Rs 1,16,931 cr Defence expenditure in 2013-14, this being so huge, unless we pair it down into 3 compartments, you aren’t going to get a true picture-Revenue, Capital, Pension: FM

-Who are our cronies? Our cronies are the common ‘janta’ of this country: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

-Where are the cronies? They’re hiding probably in the shadow of that party which has been rejected by the people. The shadows who were invited to even develop a port. They invited, no open tenders, no global tenders, asserted the Union minister.

-Upping the ante against the Congress party, FM said, ‘Hum 2 hamare 2’ is that – we 2 people are taking care of party & there are 2 other people who I’ve to take care, daughter and damad will take care of that. We don’t do that. Rs 10,000 is given to 50 lakh street traders as working capital for 1 year. They aren’t anyone’s cronies: