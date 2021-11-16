Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday condemned the “racist rhetoric” used by the host of a dance reality show for introducing a contestant from the state with words such as “momo” and “chowmein” and speaking “gibberish Chinese”.Also Read - Trent Boult on T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Still Hurts a Little Bit to Swallow

“It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condemn it unequivocally,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet. Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway, Witnesses Grand Airshow by Indian Air Force | Key Points

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

Also Read - THIS Place in Telangana Receives UNWTO Award For 'Best Tourism Village'

In a clip of Colors TV’s “Dance Deewane 3” that has gone viral on social media, the show’s host-dancer Raghav Juyal is seen introducing a contestant from the North-east while speaking gibberish, seemingly to mock Mandarin, the language spoken by the Chinese people.

When the judges, including actor Madhuri Dixit-Nene and filmmaker Remo D’Souza, ask him what he is trying to do, the host replies as he casually makes a racist remark on the young contestant, Gunjan Sinha. “People might not be able to understand her Chinese but they surely understand her dance,” he is heard saying in the 40-second clip.

“People might not be able to understand her Chinese but they surely understand her dance,” he is heard saying in the 40-second clip.

The clip of Colors TV’s “Dance Deewane 3” had gone viral, triggering outrage on social media.

Raghav Juyal’s clarification

Soon after, the TV show host issued a statement to “clarify the misunderstanding”, saying that it was not racism on his part but something that the contestant had said earlier that prompted him to use the remark to evoke humour for audiences.

“A clip has gone viral with people calling me racist. I want them to watch the entire show and then judge me. Judging me based on the small clip will not be good for my mental health and for those who know me,” Juyal said.

“We usually ask children about their hobbies when they come to participate. Gunjan said she can speak Chinese. We used to laugh but she kept speaking gibberish from thereon. In that particular episode, I had addressed her the way she does,” he added.

According to Juyal, in the final episodes he introduced Gunjan in the same gibberish Chinese ahead of her acts on the show.

“You will not call me racist if you’d see the whole show,” he added.

“I have my family in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. I have friends in Nagaland with whom I’ve grown up in boarding school. I’m someone who tries to show things politically correct and who takes a stand on injustice and racism. Instead, I often get trolled whenever I take a stand for a religion, caste, culture or creed,” he said.

Towards the end of the video, Juyal said he apologises to those whose sentiments were hurt.

“I’m so sorry if I’ve hurt your sentiments. It was neither my or Colors channel’s motives that something like this happens. But before making a clip viral and judging, I’d really want you to watch the whole show,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)