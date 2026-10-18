Dandiya night turns tragic in Telangana as lighting stand falls on students at college fest, 2 dead, case filed against management

Police registered a case against MVSR Engineering College management and are investigating the matter.

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Dandiya night turns tragic in Telangana as lighting stand falls on students at college fest, 2 dead, case filed against management | Image: ANI

Telangana College Fest Turned Tragic: Police on Sunday registered a case against MVSR Engineering College’s management following a tragic incident during Dandiya night in Telangana’s Nadergul. Two students died and over 10 sustained injuries after a massive lighting stand collapsed during a Dandiya celebration on Saturday evening. The college organised the Dandiya celebration as part of its annual technical-cum-cultural festival – ‘Sangamam’. The tragic incident took place amid strong winds during the concluding hours of the Dandiya night.

What Did Police Say?

Police have registered a case against MVSR College management and are investigating the matter.

Speaking to ANI, a police official said, “A case has been filed against the MVSR College management over yesterday’s lighting truss collapse incident during the Dandiya event organised by the college management. We are currently investigating the matter.”

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Ordered Strict Action, KTR Offered Condolences

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased student. He directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured and ordered strict action against those found responsible.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) also expressed grief over the deaths and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured students.

BJP Alleged Negligence

BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged negligence on the part of the college management and demanded the arrest of those responsible.

“There was negligence. Small poles, about 80 feet high, were erected, and they suddenly fell on 20 girls. Four girls are in serious condition. There are reports that two girls have died and two others are in critical condition, while many have sustained injuries. It is very sad. It is truly negligence of MVSR College management,” Yadav said.

Yadav accused the college management of risking students’ lives. He warned that his party will take further action if the police fail to arrest those responsible.

What Did MVSR College Management Say?

According to MVSR director Prasanna Kumar, the incident was an unforeseen mishap that was caused by strong winds. He said that the management immediately arranged vehicles to transport injured students to the hospital without waiting for ambulances.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the lighting stand and probing whether the college management followed adequate safety measures during the event.

(with ANI inputs)