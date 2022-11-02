Darang Assembly Election 2022: Darang Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) seat is a part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, Jawahar Thakur of the BJP is representing the constituency. He won Darang Assembly seat of Himachal Pradesh in 2017 by defeating Kaul Singh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6541 votes.Also Read - Seraj Assembly Election 2022: Jairam Thakur vs Chetram Thakur. How Things Stand on Ground
Darang Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates
- Puran Chand Thakur- BJP
- Kaul Singh Thakur- Congress
- Sunita Thakur- AAP
Darang Assembly Election 2022: Factbook
As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 113436 population, 100% is rural. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 88150 electorates and 132 polling stations in this constituency. In 2017 Assembly elections, the constituency had registered 81.65% voter turnout.
Himachal Assembly Elections: Key Points
- Elections to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12.
- Votes will be counted on December 8.
- This year, the state is set to witness a three-cornered contest between the Congress, BJP and new entrant the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
- In 2017, the BJP had won a clear majority in the 2017 Assembly elections.
- At present the BJP had 44 seats, Congress 21 in 68-member Assembly.