Darang Assembly Election 2022: Darang Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) seat is a part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, Jawahar Thakur of the BJP is representing the constituency. He won Darang Assembly seat of Himachal Pradesh in 2017 by defeating Kaul Singh of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6541 votes.

Darang Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Puran Chand Thakur- BJP

Kaul Singh Thakur- Congress

Sunita Thakur- AAP

Darang Assembly Election 2022: Factbook

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 113436 population, 100% is rural. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 88150 electorates and 132 polling stations in this constituency. In 2017 Assembly elections, the constituency had registered 81.65% voter turnout.

Himachal Assembly Elections: Key Points