Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Dariapur See Another Close Contest Between BJP & Congress?

It was a close contest with Indian National Congress's Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen winning the election upstaging Bharatiye Janata Party's Bharat Barot by a margin of just 6,187 votes.

Dariapur: Politically abuzz, the state of Gujarat is gearing for the upcoming polls. Dariapur is one of the 182 constituencies in the state. Dariapur Assembly constituency falls under the Ahmedabad West Lok sabha constituency. This is also one of the 77 constituencies that was won by Indian National Congress (INC) in 2017 elections. It was a close contest with Indian National Congress’s Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen winning the election upstaging Bharatiye Janata Party’s Bharat Barot by a margin of just 6,187 votes.

DARIAPUR CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES FOR HIMACHAL ELECTIONS 2022

Tajmohammed Habibbhai Kureshi – Aam Aadmi Party

Tahir Alimiya – Dhanwan Bharat Party

Solanki Dipeshbhai Parmanandbhai – Independent

Kaushikbhai Sukhlal Jain – Bharatiye Janta Party (BJP)

Gyasuddin Habibuddeen Shaikh – INC

DARIAPUR 2017 ELECTION RECAP

Indian National Congress’s Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen got a total of 63,712 votes, while Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bharat Barot secured 57,525 votes. It was a close contest with Indian National Congress’s Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen winning the election upstaging Bharatiye Janata Party’s Bharat Barot by a margin of just 6,187 votes.

This year, December will be riddled with politics for the state as constituencies enter the election season.

Date Of Election: December 1, 2022 (Phase 1), December 5 (phase II)

Date Of Counting: December 8 2022