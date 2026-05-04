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Darjeeling Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tight race between BJP and Congress; Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

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Darjeeling Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tight race between BJP and Congress; Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM

Darjeeling Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP or Congress, who will lead. Stay tuned to the Darjeeling West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 live blog for all the latest updates on leading and trailing candidates.

Darjeeling West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Tight race between BJP and Congress; Counting of Votes to begin at 8 AM(Photo Credit: PTI)

Darjeeling Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Darjeeling Assembly constituency will be held on Monday, today(May 4) at 8:00 AM. Darjeeling Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies of West Bengal. In 2021, BJP candidate Neeraj Tamang Zimba won the seat by defeating Keshav Raj Sharma of IND. Elections to Darjeeling were conducted on April 23, 2026.

Tight race between BJP and Congress: Who will lead in the Darjeeling Assembly Election?

The 2026 Darjeeling Assembly election will witness a tough contest between Noman Rai of the BJP, Madhap Rai of Congress, and Bijoy Kumar Rai of BGPM. The exercise will begin at 8 am, starting with the postal ballots, at the counting centres, which will have a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting centres.

Also Read: Election Results 2026: Where and how to download full PDF, seat-wise data for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam

Votes will be counted across 77 centres for 293 assembly seats in West Bengal, which has witnessed unprecedented security deployment this time and an acrimony-filled run-up to the result day, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP expressing apprehensions of vote manipulation.

What was the voter turnout?

The two-phase polls in the state ended on April 29, with its highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence. The election was countermanded in one constituency – Falta – in South 24 Parganas district due to “severe electoral offences” and fresh polls will be held there on May 21.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is attempting to secure its fourth consecutive term in office despite facing tough challenges from both of the major opposition parties: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CPI (M) and Congress, who are attempting to regain a place in the legislature after being completely wiped out in the 2021 elections; as well as smaller parties such as Humayun Kabir’s AJUP and Asaduddin Owasi’s AIMIM which are making attempts to win seats in some important areas.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: EC deploys additional observers across state ahead of May 4 vote counting

Name of the Candidate and name of the party

Noman Rai BJP

Madhap Rai Congress

Bijoy Kumar Rai BGPM

Stay tuned to the Darjeeling West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 live blog for all the latest updates on leading and trailing candidates.

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