New Delhi: Soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said the passage of the Bill marks the victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India’s pluralism. In the statement, Sonia Gandhi said, “Today marks a dark day in the constitutional history of India.”

Statement by Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi on the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill. #CABseBharatBachao pic.twitter.com/RS4OxrYsgg — Congress (@INCIndia) December 11, 2019

“The Bill fundamentally challenges the idea of India that our forefathers fought for and, in its place, creates a disturbed, distorted and divided India where religion will become a determinant of nationhood,” she said in a statement.

She also said that the Bill is not just an affront to the internal principles of equality and religious non-discrimination that have been enshrined in our Constitution, but represents a rejection of an India that would be free nation for all her people, irrespective of religion, region, caste, creed, language or ethnicity.

“It is ironic that the Bill is passed at a time when the country and indeed the whole world are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” she said.

The statement from the Congress interim president came soon after the Rajya Sabha passed the CAB that seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the Bill was introduced for discussion in Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night.

The Congress president further stated that in its design, its grave implications, this flawed legislation is antithetical to the spirit of the freedom movement and violative of the soul of our nation.