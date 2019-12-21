New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Saturday sent to 14-day judicial custody by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court in connection with the violence that broke out at Daryagang on Friday evening, during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

The development came after the Delhi Police, which had arrested him earlier today after detaining him last night, asked for a two-week judicial custody of Azad, who had moved a bail plea with the court.

He will now be taken to Tihar Jail where he will be kept for the next 14 days.

On Friday, even as the police denied Bhim Army permission to march from the Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar and sought to detain Azad, he dramatically appeared among the protesters and led them in reading out a section of the Constitution. When the cops finally detained him, he was freed from them by his supporters and escaped, according to several reports, by ‘jumping from one rooftop to another.’

He later revealed that he was able to reach the Jama Masjid by wearing a skull cap and thus evading the police. “My name is Chandrashekhar Azad and police can’t hold me captive. I wore a cap and a shawl and entered the mosque easily,” he is reported to have said after escaping from detention.

Delhi has witnessed several violent clashes over the CAA over the last week. On Friday, 15 protesters were killed in Uttar Pradesh as violence broke out in more than a dozen cities against the Act.