Dasada Assembly Constituency: Congress Eyes Second Win in This Seat as AAP, BJP Prepares for Tough Fight

Dasada Assembly Constituency: Dasada Assembly constituency falls under the Surendranagar Lok sabha constituency and is scheduled to go to polls on first phase of Gujarat polls on December 1 (Thursday). In 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, Congress’ Solanki Naushadji Bhalajibhai won the seat by defeating BJP’s Ramanlal Ishvarlal Vora with a margin of 3728 votes.

A total of 788 candidates are in the fray on 89 first-phase seats which include 718 male candidates and 70 female candidates. A total of 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls. The second phase of voting will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day.

CANDIDATES OF DASADA ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

BJP candidate Parshottambhai Khngarbhai Parmar

AAP candidate Arvind Solanki

Congress candidate Naushad Solanki

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 305299 population, 90.28% is rural and 9.72% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 12.95 and 4.46, respectively, out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2022, there are 259604 electorates and 302 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 58.91% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, whereas it was 65.29% in 2017 assembly election. The BJP and the INC got 45.41% and 47.81% votes, respectively, in 2017 assembly election, while The BJP and the INC got 56.83% and 34.55% in 2019 parliamentary election, respectively.

