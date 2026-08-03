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  • Datia By-Election Result 2026: Congress Ghanshyam Singh takes lead, ahead with 833 votes
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Datia By-Election Result 2026: Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh takes lead, ahead with 833 votes

The fate of 25 candidates will be decided, with security arrangements in place and EVMs kept under three-layer protection.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: August 3, 2026 12:04 PM IST
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New Delhi: Counting of votes began on Monday for the assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia, with results expected later in the day. It is important to note that the Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh is being closely watched as it comes amid recent student protests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As per the political experts, the outcome could influence the political standing of both the BJP and Congress ahead of the 2028 assembly elections. As per the election commission report, the Datia bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 71.44 percent.

The main contest is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. The election is also seen as the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal. In Bihar, votes cast in the July 30 Bankipur Assembly by-election will be counted at Kala Bhawan in Patna. The fate of 25 candidates will be decided, with security arrangements in place and EVMs kept under three-layer protection.

Read more: Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor continues to strengthen his lead, ahead with over 8000 votes

Datia By Election Result 2026:

Follow updates here:

  • Aug 3, 2026 12:04 PM IST

    Datia By-Election Result 2026: Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh takes lead, ahead with 833 votes

  • Aug 3, 2026 11:09 AM IST

    Datia By-Election Result 2026: BJP’s Ashutosh Tiwari dominance continues in second round, leads by 965 votes

  • Aug 3, 2026 10:11 AM IST

    Datia By-Poll Result 2026 LIVE: BJP leading with 4551 votes in Datia bypoll in early trends

  • Aug 3, 2026 9:45 AM IST

    Datia By Election Result 2026: Vote counting continues in Datia, BJP candidate leads by more than 1100 votes after first round

  • Aug 3, 2026 9:44 AM IST

    Bankipur Bypoll Result 2026: Prashant Kishor leading with over 800 votes, BJP candidates trails

  • Aug 3, 2026 8:44 AM IST

    Datia By-Election Result 2026: The counting of votes for the Datia By-Election Result has started. The main contest is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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