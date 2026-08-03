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Datia By-Election Result 2026: Congress’ Ghanshyam Singh takes lead, ahead with 833 votes

The fate of 25 candidates will be decided, with security arrangements in place and EVMs kept under three-layer protection.

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New Delhi: Counting of votes began on Monday for the assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia, with results expected later in the day. It is important to note that the Datia bypoll in Madhya Pradesh is being closely watched as it comes amid recent student protests and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As per the political experts, the outcome could influence the political standing of both the BJP and Congress ahead of the 2028 assembly elections. As per the election commission report, the Datia bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 71.44 percent.

The main contest is between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh. The election is also seen as the first electoral test for newly appointed BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal. In Bihar, votes cast in the July 30 Bankipur Assembly by-election will be counted at Kala Bhawan in Patna. The fate of 25 candidates will be decided, with security arrangements in place and EVMs kept under three-layer protection.

Datia By Election Result 2026: