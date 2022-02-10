New Delhi: Dating apps often play Cupid to bring people together especially during a time when the country witnessed COVID-induced restrictions and social distancing rules. A survey reportedly conducted for people using dating apps revealed that at least 19 per cent of Indians who have used the dating apps or websites have admitted to paying for a check on their online match.Also Read - 6 Golden Rules While Looking For a Life Partner

The survey conducted by NortonLifeLock revealed that 73 per cent of Indian adults surveyed who have been in a romantic relationship admit to checking in on their current or former partners without their knowledge, consent, or permission. “Nearly everyone does some form of social media check or online creeping before meeting someone in person for the first time,” Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India and SAARC Countries, NortonLifeLock, said in a statement, news agency IANS reported. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt Speaks on Being Judged: 'It Comes With Family Name'

“While a few consumers are taking preventative measures to protect themselves online, there is certainly room for improvement,” he added. Also Read - Shiv Sena Leader Demands Ban on Dating App for Conducting Extra-marital Affairs Survey on Indian Women

The survey revealed that among those who admitted to online stalking around a quarter of respondents admit to tracking their current or former partner’s location via a location-sharing app (25 per cent) or creating a fake profile to check on them on social media (23 per cent).

While 29 per cent of online daters surveyed unmatched a potential partner due to finding disturbing social media posts, 34 per cent unmatched having discovered photos online that conflicted with their dating profile pictures, the report said.

According to respondents, which involved 1,000 participants, the most common tactics for vetting a prospective date include looking up their match’s social media profiles (60 per cent), profiles on a professional networking site (43 per cent), and friends and family social media profiles (40 per cent).

Dating apps and websites are constantly evolving to include new features and interfaces, but for many Indian online daters, the information found on a dating profile isn’t enough, the report said.

At least 40 per cent of Indian online daters take it a step further according to these survey results, looking up a dating match’s friends or family members on social media.