Bengaluru: Karnataka born Dattatreya Hosabale was on Saturday elected as the 'Sarkaryawah' (General Secretary) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was until now the Sah-Sarakaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the Sangh. The election took place at the two-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the Sangh's highest decision-making body that began here on Friday. He was Sah Sarkaryavah of RSS since 2009," RSS tweeted.

Hosabale will replace the 73-year-old Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, who was Sarkaryawah for four terms, with each term having three years.

Sarkaryawah post is considered as Sangh’s number 2 in command after Sarsanghchalak (Chief of RSS) which is currently held by Mohan Bhagwat.

Though ABPS is an annual meet held at different places, but every third year it is held at RSS headquarters in Nagpur as election of Sarkaryawah will take place.

However, it was shifted to Bengaluru this time in the wake of surging COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Born in Sorab in Shivamogga, Hosabale, aged 65-years, a postgraduate in English literature, has grown in Sangh, which he joined in 1968 .He was initially associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, and became an organizer in RSS.