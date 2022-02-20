New Delhi: The national capital police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for being allegedly involved in the murder of her own mother in South Delhi. Police, in a statement, said one other accused (friend of daughter’s boyfriend) has also been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of 55-year old Sudha Rani at her residence in Madangir in south Delhi.Also Read - 3 Live Botflies Removed From American Woman's Eye At Delhi Hospital

According to sleuths, the 24-year-old daughter killed her mother on Saturday evening after she allegedly threatened to disown her from the property.

Another accused (friend of daughter's boyfriend) involved in the murder of her mother has been arrested. Jewellery, cash, & the weapon used, have been recovered under Ambedkar Nagar PS: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022



Police received a call on Saturday that a woman had been murdered by miscreants. Upon reaching the spot, they found the 55-year-old victim lying in pool of blood on her bed on first floor. The daughter of victim told the police that two robbers entered their home, killed the mother and looted the jewelry and cash.

The police found a contradiction in the statement of the daughter and started investigation and found that the daughter allegedly killed the mother because she did not help her financially after the daughter left her husband and started an affair.

Police also recovered jewelry, cash, and the weapon used in the crime from Ambedkar Nagar area.