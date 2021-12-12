New Delhi: The daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the tragic Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash that killed thirteen people including India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, performed his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi on Sunday.Also Read - Watch: Last Pre-Recorded Words Of CDS Bipin Rawat Played at India Gate on Swarnim Vijay Parv

#WATCH | Daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, performs his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/RDY58ZIDj7 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Also Read - Gen Bipin Rawat Worked Hard To Make India's Forces Self-Reliant: Watch PM Modi's Tribute For CDS

Earlier, Lt Colonel Singh's wife, Captain Agnes Prafulla Menezes, along with their daughter paid the last respect to his mortal remains. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and the Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, along with other military officers also paid their last respects to Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, at Brar Square. Defence Minister Singh also consoled the grieving family on the occasion.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen consoling the family members of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh during his last rites held at Brar Square in New Delhi The officer lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8 pic.twitter.com/OYWs6Uo8Qc — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Lt Col Singh was serving as Staff Officer to the CDS. He belonged to the 11 Gorkha Rifles and served in various operations, including deployment at the Siachen Glacier and a tenure in the United NAtions Peacekeeping Mission.

Thirteen who died in the crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday include–CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington.