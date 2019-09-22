New Delhi: A host of top politicians, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday posted pictures of their daughters, on the occasion of Daughter’s Day.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress’ General Secretary Incharge of UP (East), posted a picture of her daughter Miraya Vadra. In the picture, the 16-year-old be seen enjoying the snow. She tweeted, “Who knew there was a #Daughtersday I thought it was every day.”

Who knew there was a “#Daughtersday“ I thought it was every day. pic.twitter.com/UmqqaGFQor — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 22, 2019

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman, meanwhile, posted a throwback picture of her ‘friend, philosopher and guide.’ She tweeted, “Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay.”

Can say so much and more about daughters. A #throwbackpic with my daughter. A friend, philosopher and a guide. Here’s this on #DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/640XrUqm2n — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 22, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, “Happy #DaughtersDay to all proud parents and their #daughters. Let us celebrate having a girl child, feel proud seeing the little girl grow and rejoice the success and achievements of our daughters when they grow up.”

Happy #DaughtersDay to all proud parents and their #daughters. Let us celebrate having a girl child, feel proud seeing the little girl grow and rejoice the success and achievements of our daughters when they grow up. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 22, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted a ‘throwback’ picture of the entire family: the Chief Minister himself, his wife Preneet Kaur, and their daughter Jai Inder Kaur. He tweeted, “A beautiful memory of

Preneet Kaur and me with our daughter, Jai Inder Kaur. You’ve been my biggest blessing since I first held you and seeing you working for the welfare of those in need with such dedication fills me with pride!

A beautiful memory of @preneet_kaur & me with our daughter, Jai Inder Kaur. You've been my biggest blessing since I first held you & seeing you working for the welfare of those in need with such dedication fills me with pride! #DaughtersDay #ProudFather pic.twitter.com/gJ83qVxz5u — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 22, 2019

BJP MP and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted, “If all your days are nights. When you want me I’ll be there. Say my name and I’ll be there for you. #DaughtersDay.”

If all your days are nights

When you want me I'll be there.

Say my name and I'll be there

For you. #DaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/PrIJKkUef1 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2019

Daughter’s Day is celebrated in India every year on the fourth Sunday of September, which, this year, fell on September 22. It is also called the National Daughter’s Day, while World Daughter’s Day is celebrated on September 28.