New Delhi: Delivering yet another landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that daughters will have a right over the parental property in accordance with the 2005 amendment in the Hindu Succession Act.

“D aughters will have the right over parental property even if the coparcener had died prior to the coming into force of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005″, said a three-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Arun Mishra.