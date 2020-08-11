New Delhi: Delivering yet another landmark judgement, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that daughters will have a right over the parental property in accordance with the 2005 amendment in the Hindu Succession Act.
“Daughters will have the right over parental property even if the coparcener had died prior to the coming into force of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005″, said a three-judge bench of the top court headed by Justice Arun Mishra.
Pronouncing the verdict, Justice Mishra recognizing the importance of conferring equal rights on daughters and sons and said that the daughter shall remain a coparcener throughout life, irrespective of whether her father is alive or not. Also Read - Ahead of SC’s Hearing, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Requests to Pray For Positive Outcome Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Speaks Against Nitish Kumar in Affidavit to Supreme Court, Says 'Bihar CM Responsible For FIR' in Her Name