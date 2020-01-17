New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has passed orders to ‘urgently and immediately’ bring the sensitive Srinagar and Jammu airports under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), after a top Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) officer, who was deployed at the Srinagar Airport, was recently arrested with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in his car.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh, who was the chief of the anti-hijacking unit at the Srinagar Airport, is alleged to have been ferrying the two terrorists to Delhi, just ahead of the Republic Day. The two airports are currently guarded by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the JKP.

“The proposal of the replacement of the CRPF and JKP, presently responsible for ensuring the security of airports in the Union Territory of J&K, by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has been engaging attention of authorities for quite sometime,” the order, by the J&K home department to the Director General of Police (DGP), said.

“This issue has acquired immediacy in view of the recent developments relating to the arrest of Davinder Singh, Deputy SP airport security, for trying to assist militants to travel to other parts of the country. Based on an inspection conducted by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Office (BCAS), Ministry of Civil Aviation, Govt of India, and in view of above the facts, it is necessary to initiate the process of handing over the security of two Airports at Jammu and Srinagar to CISF,” the order further said.

As per the order, the handover of the security is to be completed by January 31.

At the Srinagar Airport, while the CISF will guard access control at both city and air side, the CRPF will guard the outer periphery. At the Jammu Airport, meanwhile, the JKP will secure the outer periphery.

Formed in March 1969, the CISF is responsible for guarding sensitive governmental buildings, the Delhi Metro, and providing airport security. At present, it guards 61 airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.