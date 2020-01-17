New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre for handing over the investigation in the DSP Davinder Singh case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), saying that the case was ‘as good as dead’ under its chief YC Modi.

In his tweet, however, Rahul referred to the NIA chief as YK Modi, instead of YC Modi.

On Friday, the former Congress national president tweeted: “The best way to silence terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi-YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots and Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead.”

The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi – YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2020

YC Modi, who was appointed as the NIA chief by the Modi government in October 2017, was the officer tasked to help investigate the assassination of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003. The probe led to the conviction of 12 persons under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA); however, all of them were subsequently acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in 2011.

He was also a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which gave a clean chit to the-then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 riots case.

Rahul’s attack on the government comes a day after he called for the formation of a fast-track court with six months for the tainted cop to be tried in and give him ‘harshest possible sentence’ if found guilty.

DSP Davinder Singh, who was the head of the anti-hijacking unit at the Srinagar Airport, was last week caught travelling to Delhi in his car with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. He was a recipient of the Police Medal of Gallantry in 2018, which has now been revoked.

Notably, the officer, who has now been suspended, was among those who received the 15 foreign envoys, including the US ambassador to India, at the Srinagar Airport, for their recent government-organised visit to the Valley.