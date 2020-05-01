New Delhi: A Jammu and Kashmir politician has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over alleged links with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Accused of supplying arms to the terrorist group, the politician, an ex-sarpanch (village head), was arrested as part of an investigation against suspended senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested in January while transporting two Hizbul terrorists. Also Read - DSP Davinder Singh's Arrest: NIA Conducts Fresh Raids at Srinagar's Shopian

Identified as Tariq Ahmad Mir, he was a former sarpanch of Wanchi in Shopian district. He had contested the 2014 Assembly polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. In December the same year, he had even shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Srinagar.

The state BJP, however, said that he was expelled from the party in 2014, adding that it 'didn't know' how he managed to get a party ticket for the Assembly polls.

He has been sent to a six-day police custody by an NIA court in Jammu.

Tariq Ahmad Mir’s name cropped during the interrogation of Naveed Babu, one of the two Hizbul terrorists being transported by Davinder Singh. Babu allegedly disclosed that Mir was supplying the terrorists group with arms and ammunition.

Davinder Singh, notably, was Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the Srinagar International Airport at the time of the incident. A day before his arrest, he was one of the officials who received a delegation of foreign diplomats, including the US ambassador to India, at the airport.

This was the second foreign delegation to be taken to the Valley to take a stock of the ground situation there in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 last August.