New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s decorated police officer Davinder Singh, who was taken into custody along with top Hizbul Mujahideen militants, has reportedly confessed before the officials that he took Rs 12 lakh from the terrorists to ferry them to Chandigarh, providing them accommodation and other related issues. Officials have also claimed that Singh was providing hideout to militants in Jammu during winters for last several years for which he was getting handsome amount of money.

“For the heinous crime of carrying the terrorist to Jammu, he had taken Rs 12 lakh from the terrorist. He has been booked as a terrorist and he will be dealt as such,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone told reporters.

Earlier on Saturday, a team of policemen had arrested Singh at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir. He was allegedly ferrying the dreaded militants–Naveed Baba alias Babar Azam, a resident of Nazneenpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district and his associate Asif Ahmad to Chandigarh for providing them accommodation there for a couple of months. Notably, Naveed Baba was wanted by the police for the murder of 11 civilians, who included non-local labourers, truck drivers and fruit merchants, after the abrogation of Article 370.

Interrogators have said that a civilian Irfan Ahmad Mir was driving the vehicle when they were caught by the police. “Mir has travelled to Pakistan five times on passport and police is now investigating whether Singh and Mir were helping the two militants in ex-filtration or planning an attack somewhere in mainland,” reports said.

Meanwhile, intelligence agencies, who interrogated Singh, have revealed the captured terrorists – had stayed at heavily-guarded home of the decorated police officer in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh cantonment, right next to the Army’s XV corps headquarters.

Davinder Singh’s name first appeared in the grey zone after Parliament attack convict, Afzal Guru levelled serious allegation against him during his defence in the trial court. But back then both the state police and the intelligence agencies had dismissed those allegations as a figment of a terrorist’s mind.